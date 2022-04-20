PF member of the central committee Paul Moonga says acting party president Given Lubinda should “get out” since he has failed to mobilise money for the general conference scheduled for June. In an interview, Moonga said the party should put someone in charge who could talk to well wishers and organise money for the conference. “Right now as a central committee member, I don’t have a copy of Lubinda [being] appointed as party president. If you put Lubinda as acting president, let him find money for the conference. You can’t…...



