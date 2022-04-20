STEVEN Nyirenda has announced that he is leaving the National Restoration Party and forming his own political party, saying there are people who have been fighting him ever since he joined NAREP. And Nyirenda says Zambia is still poor because it has had leadership which bootlicks foreigners. In an interview, Nyirenda said he would be launching his new party next week. “We have the name, we have everything. We should be launching because of Easter perhaps, it disturbed [the process]. We are launching next week. Ever since I went to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.