THE Anti-Corruption Commission says it has closed a case in which it was investigating a former ward councillor who was alleged to have bought a bank because the allegations lacked substance. And the Commission says it has been summoning Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo for further questioning on other allegations levelled against him, but he has been elusive. Meanwhile, the Commission says the gifts received by Foreign Affairs and International Corporation Minister Stanley Kakubo from SINOMA Cement did not amount to corruption because they are promotional materials. In…...



