JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe says any action taken by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lillian Siyunyi in the exercise of her office has been done unilaterally by her, in her sole discretion and in the purported exercise of her constitutional mandate. And Haimbe has dispelled assertions which suggest that the President has interfered in the DPP’s functions in any way, including by issuing instructions to grant immunity to any persons facing criminal proceedings. Meanwhile, Haimbe has asked the Judicial Complaints Commission to expedite the process of handling complaints which have…...



