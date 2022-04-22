People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) leader Andyford Banda addresses journalists shortly after the filing in of nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 18, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PAC president Andyford Banda says the UPND government can’t claim that they will rule for over 20 years when they haven’t done anything tangible which they can point at since assuming office. Government Chief Whip Stafford Mulusa recently said UPND would be in government for more than 20 years as it had set out to address people’s challenges. But in an interview, Banda said it was unfortunate that people were more concerned about power as opposed to delivering to the people. He advised the UPND to focus on working so…...