PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says his government will not pay contractors who failed to deliver after corruptly being awarded road contracts. Speaking at the Press conference yesterday, the President said there was an audit going on to ascertain which works were not done despite government giving contracts. “Somebody asked me a question saying ‘why is the UPND government not paying certain contractors? This is stifling the economy,’ I said ‘give me an example of contractors that have not been paid’, and he gave me an example of road contractors, feeder roads…...



