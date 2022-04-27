DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions Lilian Siyunyi has written to the Judicial Complaints Commission informing them that she has sought clearance from President Hakainde Hichilema to freely respond to the various complaints against her without being constrained by the oath of secrecy. In a letter dated April 25, 2022, addressed to the JCC Chairperson and seen by News Diggers, Siyunyi said she would only be able to file responses to the complaints against her once she received clearance from the President. She however denied the complaints against her describing them as…...



