FOREIGN Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Stanley Kakubo says Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi will undertake an official visit to the country today. In a statement, Thursday, Kakubo said President Hakainde Hichilema and his DRC counterpart were scheduled to preside over the official signing of a Bilateral Cooperation Agreement between the two countries. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the Nation that His Excellency Mr Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo will undertake an Official Visit to the…...