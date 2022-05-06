President Hakainde Hichilema with new Russian Ambassador to Zambia Azim Yarakhmedov shortly after receiving his credentials at State House in Lusaka on May 5, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he is concerned about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and wishes to see an end to the conflict. Speaking when he received credentials from Diplomats, among them new Russian Ambassador to Zambia Azim Yarakhmedov, Thursday, President Hichilema said there was need to work together to bring the war to an end. “Your Excellency, Ambassador Russian Federation to Zambia, as you have alluded yourself, Zambia and Russia have had a long relationship spanning many sectors in science, education, technology for years and years and Zambia…...