DEFENCE Minister Ambrose Lufuma has insisted that the United States of America is not establishing a military base in Zambia, reiterating that what is there is an avenue for more security cooperation. Lufuma says rumours that a base was being established were mere speculations, and should anything like that happen, the country would be well informed. He was reacting to PF member Emmanuel Mwamba’s statement that government was opening a military base which would be operating under the name of Security Corporation. During Radio Phoenix’s Let the People Talk programme,…...



