JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe says government is still doing internal consultations on the constitution amendment process. In an interview, Haimbe said government was extremely careful with the process and could therefore not give a timeline. “We are still doing the internal consultations, a couple of models have been put forward before and we are looking at what the best fix for the people of Zambia would be. So, we are extremely careful, as at now I can’t give any timelines still, but just to confirm that we are actively pursuing…...



