KBN TV chief executive officer Kennedy Mambwe has described theft of the television station’s equipment as an assault on press freedom. Meanwhile, police say they are holding a security guard in connection to the theft of KBN equipment worth K260,000. Unknown people stormed KBN TV and stole studio equipment, laptops among other items in the early hours of yesterday. In an interview, Wednesday, Mambwe said the station was yet to quantify how much was lost in stolen properties. “This is a very sad day for us at KBN TV but…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.