DRUG Enforcement Commission public relations officer Mathias Kamanga has attributed the spike in money laundering reports to the President’s commitment to allowing law enforcement agencies to operate independently as well as the zero-tolerance policy against corruption. The Commission recently revealed that it had received a total of 106 money laundering reports during the first quarter of 2022 involving over K126 million and US$ 5,834,622, compared to 29 reports received during the same period in 2021. In an interview, Kamanga said from the word go, President Hakainde Hichilema had been preaching…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.