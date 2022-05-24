PF acting secretary general Nickson Chilangwa says if the former ruling party was corrupt, it would not be struggling to raise money to hold the general conference. And Chilangwa says some well-wishers who used to help PF with resources in the past are afraid of doing so now because they may be “hunted down” by government. Speaking during Smart Eagles’ Round Table Talk programme, Chilangwa said PF wouldn’t have been struggling to also raise money to pay lawyers if they were corrupt and had money. “If PF was corrupt, corrupt…...



