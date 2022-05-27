THE Human Rights Commission and Prisons Care and Counseling Association (PRISCCA) have welcomed President Hakainde Hichilema’s pronouncement that his government has taken a decision to end the death penalty. PRISCCA executive director Dr Godfrey Malembeka says as a Christian nation, Zambia doesn’t need the death penalty, describing it as a bad, archaic law which targets the poor. And Human Rights Commission Chairperson Mudford Mwandenga says the decision taken by government is a landmark step towards enhancing the promotion and protection of the right to life. During his address to the…...
Menu