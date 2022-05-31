President Hakainde Hichilema at the funeral service of Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha's wife Rachael at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka on May 30, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says it is not true that the new dawn government is supporting gay rights, adding that there is need for the country to focus on important issues. And President Hichilema says marriage is a partnership and those seeking to get married must endeavour to stay together forever rather than seeking divorce. Speaking during the funeral service of Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha’s wife Racheal, Monday, President Hichilema said UPND had been categorical that they did not support gay rights. “Zambia is a Christian Nation, it is clear. We…...