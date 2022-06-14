TRANSPORT and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali says it is wishful thinking to imagine that UPND will only rule for one term, urging opposition parties to get used to being in the opposition. After some opposition party leaders met last Friday, Economic Front leader Wynter Kabimba appealed to Zambians to only allow the UPND to rule for five years. “My message is very clear, the UPND government came into power with a trademark of lying. HH and the UPND have continued to lie to the Zambian people. Even as their campaign…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.