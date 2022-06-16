People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) leader Andyford Banda addresses journalists shortly after the filing in of nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 18, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PAC president Andyford Banda says the presidential trips are not really benefitting the country because he hasn’t seen any progress reports on those taken previously. President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday undertook a State Visit to Kenya at the invitation of his counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta. Only a week ago, President Hichilema visited the Kingdom of Eswatini. . In an interview, Wednesday, Banda advised the President to reduce on his trips so that the country could save some money. “We believe that these trips are not really benefitting the country because we have…...