INTERNATIONAL Monetary Fund (IMF) Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Monsio Sayeh says the fund does not anticipate Zambia’s official creditors to fail to provide debt relief to Zambia. And Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says even if discussions with creditors conclude within a month, clinching an IMF deal will delay because the board is on holiday until August. Addressing the media, Wednesday, Sayeh said Zambia’s creditors would be comforted by the fact that the country’s efforts to deal with debt sustainability problems. “We anticipate that the creditors…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.