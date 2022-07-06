A 40-YEAR-OLD man of Luanshya’s Maiteneke Mikomfwa area has committed suicide by stabbing himself with a knife after a marital dispute. Copperbelt acting commanding officer Sharon Zulu confirmed the incident in a statement, explaining that the deceased had initially stabbed his wife with a knife, causing her to sustain a cut on her left shoulder. She stated that the matter was reported for investigations, but the deceased later killed himself after telling police officers who had gone to his house that he was going to end his life because of…...



