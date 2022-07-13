Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda addresses journalists at East Park Mall during this year’s World Press Freedom Day commemoration in Lusaka on May 3, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

INFORMATION and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda has appealed to citizens to give out information to the census takers during the exercise in August. And Zambia Statistics Agency (ZSA) Interim Statistician General Mulenga Musepa says over 40, 000 people will be recruited to conduct the exercise. Speaking during the flagging-off of census materials, Tuesday, Kasanda said information gathered during the exercise helped communities to get a fair share of developmental projects. “We would like to encourage our citizens, particularly those households that refuse to give information, I think it is important…...