UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says if there are any genuine UPND supporters committing acts of political violence, they’re doing a disservice to the party and undermining the presidential directive of no caderism. And Copperbelt acting commanding officer Sharon Zulu has insisted that parliamentarians must inform law enforcement officers when visiting their constituencies for security purposes. Commenting on the disruption of Kwacha PF member of parliament Joseph Malanji’s donation by UPND cadres, Mweetwa described the incident as unfortunate, saying the ruling party didn’t subscribe to acts of violence. “I cannot pretend…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.