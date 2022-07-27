A DAY-OLD baby has died after it was dumped in a stream by an unknown person at a place called Madimba, near Chipulukusu’s Gomes area, in Ndola. Police have since launched investigations into the matter with a view to identify the mother and possibly know the reason behind the brutal act. Copperbelt Police commanding officer Sharon Zulu said a farmer identified as Goodson Musonda reported that he saw a body of a day-old baby floating along the stream whilst working in his garden. She said Police officers managed to retrieve…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.