A DAY-OLD baby has died after it was dumped in a stream by an unknown person at a place called Madimba, near Chipulukusu’s Gomes area, in Ndola. Police have since launched investigations into the matter with a view to identify the mother and possibly know the reason behind the brutal act. Copperbelt Police commanding officer Sharon Zulu said a farmer identified as Goodson Musonda reported that he saw a body of a day-old baby floating along the stream whilst working in his garden. She said Police officers managed to retrieve…...
