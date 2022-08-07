FORMER president Edgar Lungu says he is and will remain a champion against early child marriages. Speaking when the Edgar Lungu Foundation donated assorted items to orphans and vulnerable children of Ubuntu Royal Community School in Chibombo district last week, Lungu assured traditional leaders that his Foundation would be a partner in the fight against early child marriages and gender-based violence. “With many rural parents struggling to provide sufficient food, young girls (sometimes as young as 12 years old) in our villages are being married off at an early age…....



