A GOVERNMENT reported has revealed that a decision was made to pay Honey Bee Pharmacy Limited for the drugs that were supplied and consumed under the US$17 million Health Center Kits supply contract signed with the Ministry of Health. The move was however been thwarted after the Minister of Health raised a red flag over the planned transaction and asked the Anti-Corruption Commission to intervene. The revelation comes just days after the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) arrested three directors behind Honey Bee Pharmacy for using falsified documents to win a government contract. According to ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe, the trio was arrested on one count of uttering false documents issued to the Ministry of Health as part of tender documents for…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.