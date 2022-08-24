PF acting president Given Lubinda has written to acting secretary to cabinet Dr Patrick Kangwa saying his directive to heads of government departments, provinces among others, to make arrangements for the UPND’s first anniversary celebrations is an abuse of authority. And Lubinda says Zambia has been governed by three political parties before UPND, but none of them had ever engaged government and civil servants in commemorating their anniversaries. According to a Cabinet Office circular minute of 2022 dated August 22, addressed to provincial permanent secretaries, Dr Kangwa directed them to organise events at which senior government officials would explain the achievement of the new administration in its first year in office. “Wednesday, 24th August 2022 marks the first anniversary for…...



