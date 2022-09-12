Ministry of Information and Media permanent secretary Kennedy Kalunga with ZANIS director Loyce Saili at the stakeholders’ validation meeting on the Access to Information Bill at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lusaka on February 17, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTRY of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Kennedy Kalunga says the new dawn government will deliver whatever it promised to the Zambian people, which includes the access to information bill. In an interview, Kalunga said the UPND had a mandate of five years, and that it was actively working on the bill. “As the new dawn government, we said we will give the Zambian people what we promised. The new dawn government promised that whatever we promise we shall deliver. Like the issue of what you are asking, the access to information bill, it is on the agenda, the new dawn government retrieved it from the shelves. From the last 25 years, there is no government that retrieved in less…...