POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a 42-year-old man of Lilayi area for raping his 31-year-old garden boy. According to a statement from police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, Tuesday, Dorras Ricardo broke into Bright Simasiku’s house on September 10 and had canal knowledge of him against the order of nature. Ricardo has since been charged with sodomy. “Chawama Police Station in Lusaka on Monday 12th September, 2022 received a report of Sodomy from M/Bright Kunolu Simasiku aged 31 of unmarked plot number in Lilayi area that his employer known as M/Dorras Ricardo aged 42 also of unmarked plot number in Lilayi area did have canal knowledge with him against the Order of Nature (Sodomy). The incident is believed to have occurred on…...



