JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe says the PF’s move to mock President Hakainde Hichilema after the High Court halted the Kabushi and Kwacha by-elections shows immaturity on their part. Commenting on PF acting president Given Lubinda’s “fimba upoke” comment as PF celebrated the High Court’s decision, Haimbe said it was unfortunate that someone who committed electoral malpractices could be dancing and celebrating. “The colleagues’ behaviour is that of the past where they are used to mediocrity and posturing rather than dealing with matters in a mature perspective. Quite obviously for me, they know very well why they need to celebrate because you only celebrate when you feel that you have been redeemed from the possible bad effects, or the fact that…...



