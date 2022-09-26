VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango has appealed to the Church to spiritually fight any form of attack against Zambia’s status as a Christian Nation such as sodomy and homosexuality. And the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) says although the church does not accept homosexual tendencies, homosexuals are not criminals and they must therefore not be criminalised. During a meeting with the church mother bodies, Friday, Vice-President Nalumango reaffirmed government’s position that it did not support homosexuality. “The President on 30th May, 2022 affirmed the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation, freedom of worship to belong to diverse religious denominations while standing as one body of Christ. He further gave government’s position on lesbian rights and I quote ‘we have said…...



