A 34-YEAR-OLD Zambian businessman based in South Africa has died after being stabbed several times by unknown people. In a statement, Tuesday, First Secretary Press at the Zambia High Commission in Pretoria Tamara Nyirenda said Goodson Chomba was stabbed on September 27 in unexplained circumstances. She said the deceased was a businessman who owned, among other businesses, a Driving School in South Africa. “A Zambian National, based in South Africa was on Tuesday 27th September, 2022 stabbed by unknown people in unexplained circumstances. Goodson Chomba, 34, is said to have been stabbed several times and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. Mother to the deceased, Anna Chama, confirmed the matter to the Zambia High…...



