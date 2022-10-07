SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has suspended Lumezi Independent member of parliament Munir Zulu for 30 days for using obscene language in the House. On Wednesday, Zulu for incensed when Mwembeshi UPND member of parliament Machila Jamba called him a young man, remarking that “every one of us here shaved their pubic hair, we are elders”. On October 6, 2022, Speaker Mutti received a letter of complaint from Moomba UPND member of parliament Fred Chaatila against Zulu’s comment. Delivering her ruling, Friday, Speaker Mutti said the language used by Zulu was extremely obscene, inappropriate and demeaning to members of parliament. “Honourable members are called upon to, at all times, refrain from the use of obscene, unpalatable and generally…...



