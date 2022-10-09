LUKASHYA PF member of parliament George Chisanga says if a thorough investigation is not conducted to ascertain what transpired in the abduction case, politicians will assume it’s because the people involved patronise UPND. But UPND national youth chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso has warned that the party will take legal action against some PF members who have continued to drag the party’s name in the matter. Meanwhile, Shiwang’andu PF member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo says government should take the matters of cadres in bus stations and markets seriously. Speaking during a press briefing, Friday, Chisanga, who is also PF chairperson for legal affairs, said Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba should have apologised to Zambians over how police handled the matter. “I…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.