THE Kasama Regional Immigration Office has apprehended two government drivers aged 44 and 46 of Lusaka West and Mtendere, respectively, for suspected human smuggling of undocumented Burundians. Meanwhile, the Lusaka Regional Immigration Office has detained eight Ethiopians for illegal entry. In a statement, Saturday, Immigration Department Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka said Immigration Officers intercepted the two drivers at Kateshi Toll Gate on the Kasama-Mbala Road aboard a Lusaka-bound government vehicle carrying nine undocumented Burundians. “The Kasama Regional Immigration Office has apprehended two Zambian Government drivers aged 44 and 46 of Lusaka West and Mtendere, respectively, for suspected human smuggling. Immigration Officers intercepted the duo at Kateshi Toll Gate on the Kasama-Mbala Road aboard a Lusaka-bound maroon Mitsubishi Pajero Government…...



