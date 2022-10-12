FORMER Attorney General Likando Kalaluka’s lawyer, Sakwiba Sikota, says he read the Anti-Corruption Commission’s press release on the arrest of his client five times but still could not believe what the institution was saying. Yesterday, ACC chief corporate affairs officer Timothy Moono said the commission had charged Kalaluka for corruption involving $17,958,150. He said Kalaluka, whilst acting with other persons, conspired to defraud the Government in the manner in which Honeybee Pharmacy participated in the tender to supply and deliver Health Centre Kits and was consequently awarded a contract valued at US$17,958,150. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested former Attorney General Likando Kalaluka for corruption, involving $17,958,150.00. Mr Kalaluka, aged 45, of house no. 28597/M State Lodge, has been charged with…...



