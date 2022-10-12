FOREIGN Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Stanley Kakubo says the two Zambian drivers who died in the Democratic Republic of Congo DRC died of natural causes, not attacks. Giving a ministerial statement in Parliament, Tuesday, Kakubo said one driver died of Malaria while the other died of a heart attack. “Let me state from the outset that the government was saddened to learn about the loss of lives of truck drivers who were allegedly beaten and shot dead in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), as indeed any loss of life is disheartening and I therefore wish to extend my deep and heartfelt sympathy, on behalf of government to the families of the deceased. Our missions in both Lubumbashi and…...



