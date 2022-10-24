YOUTH, Sports and Arts Minister Elvis Nkandu says PF MPs should stop claiming they have taken development to their constituencies, and instead thank the government for increasing CDF. In an interview, Nkandu says PF MPs should refrain from praising themselves when it was actually government that was pumping in a lot of money in the constituencies. “We want to warn these members of parliament, especially from PF who are claiming that they’ve brought development in their respective constituencies and yet they are forgetting that it is this government which has brought a lot of development through CDF. You have seen some members claiming that they have brought this clinic, I have brought this school instead of thanking government for the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.