THE Auditor General’s Report on the accounts for the financial year ended 31st December 2021 has revealed the failure by DMMU to avail contracts under which four companies supplied roller mealie meal between 2019 and 2020. The report has also revealed that the Office of the President under the youth empowerment programme disbursed over K1.9 Million in uninsured loans to 80 youth groups in nine districts. The report indicated that out of the total 10 companies DMMU engaged, six operated for over a year with expired contracts. “In 2019 and 2020 the DMMU engaged 10 millers for processing, packaging, transportation and branding of maize into super roller mealie meal under a relief programme. The following were observed: (i) lack of…...



