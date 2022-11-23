THE Committee on Parastatal Bodies has heard that the Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA) purchased two office buildings worth K25 million using a 24-month payment plan which is not backed by law. According to the Auditor General’s report, WARMA budgeted to generate fees and receive grants from the Treasury and cooperating partners in amounts totalling K48,915,563, against which amounts totalling K54,227,762 were received and generated, resulting in a positive variance of K5,312,199. In addition, the authority used the funds towards the purchase of office buildings for Head office in Lusaka and Chambeshi Catchment office in Kasama. During the Committee meeting, Tuesday, Shiwang’andu PF member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo questioned the exact cost of each office building. In response, WARMA director…...



