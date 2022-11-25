Former Youths, Sports and Child Development Minister Emmanuel Mulenga speaks when he appeared before the Public Account Committee (PAC) at Parliament Building in Lusaka on May 11, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Public Accounts Committee has heard that the Office of the President in Muchinga Province irregularly disbursed loans amounting to K2,997,500 to 80 youth groups towards the general elections due to political influence. And the Committee has heard that 12 beneficiaries who were above the youthful age limit were awarded loans amounting to K78,000 because the province didn’t scrutinise the scheduled list sent from Lusaka before payments were made. The latest Auditor General’s report indicated that during the period between August to December 2021, the provincial administration had approved and disbursed K2,997,500 to 80 youth groups in nine districts. In addition, the youth empowerment programme guidelines for 2020 provided that the loans must be comprehensively insured by the borrower. Contrary…...