Former Youths, Sports and Child Development Minister Emmanuel Mulenga speaks when he appeared before the Public Account Committee (PAC) at Parliament Building in Lusaka on May 11, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Ministry of Works and Supply (in dissolution) on Monday struggled to justify to the Public Accounts Committee why it purchased an office building with a leaking roof at $2.5 million. The latest Auditor General’s report indicated that on July 14, 2021, the ministry entered into a contract with Messrs Kusum Lata Yadav (vendor) for the purchase of Stand No. 5209 United Nations Avenue at $2,500,000. In addition, on July 23, 2021, the vendor was paid in full through the Ministry of Finance. A valuation report dated April 20, 2021 revealed that the offer price of $2.5 million was excessive and that the market value of the property was $1.5 million. Further, a negotiation meeting held on July 12, 2021…...