FOREIGN Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Stanley Kakubo says the remains of Lemekhani Nyirenda, a Zambian student who died at the battlefront of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, will arrive in Lusaka today. Kakubo says the Zambian government was not officially informed that Lemekhani was pardoned on August 23, 2022, in order to join Russia’s military operation, in exchange for amnesty. Giving a Ministerial statement, Friday, Kakubo said the Zambian Embassy requested for Consular access to Lemekhani while he was serving his sentence, but learnt of his death while awaiting a response. “On 9th November, 2022, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation was notified of the demise of Mr Lemekhani Nathan Nyirenda, a 23-year-old Zambian Government…...



