YOUTH, Sports and Arts Minister Elvis Nkandu has expressed concern about the poor condition of the Zambian mission in Malawi, saying he wonders how other dignitaries look at Zambia when they see the building. Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Zambia’s High Commissioner to Malawi Colonel Panji Kaunda yesterday, Nkandu said the mission needed to be in good shape because it was the face of Zambia. He added that he would relay his findings to his Foreign Affairs counterpart Stanley Kakubo. “Something that catches my eye is the dilapidation of the mission itself. Sometimes you even wonder when you are inviting other dignitaries like the ambassadors and others how they look at us. Because this should be the…...



