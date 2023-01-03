PEOPLE don’t have disposable income because they were not employed, but this will change since we are now employing, says UPND deputy secretary general Gertrude Imenda. And Imenda says opposition members are envying President Hakainde Hichilema and his government because of what has been achieved so far. In an interview, Imenda admitted that commodity prices had remained high, but was quick to mention that they could have been higher had inflation not been reduced. “Yes commodity prices [are high] and the reason is because this is beyond our control. It is the external shock. The commodity prices are not driven internally but externally. It is a worldwide phenomenon. Fuel prices on the world market have gone up because of the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.