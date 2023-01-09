JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe says individuals who were earlier charged with the now-abolished criminal defamation of the President law will still go through the criminal justice process. Haimbe says such individuals will still be prosecuted unless the Director of Public Prosecutions takes a view that there’s no need for the prosecutions to continue. And Haimbe says load shedding will soon be a thing of the past. Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV, Thursday, Haimbe said the abolishment of the law did imply that everything that was done in the past had been erased. “The law doesn’t act retrospectively. So if today I change the law, it doesn’t mean it rubs out everything that was done in the past. Those…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.