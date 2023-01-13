EASTERN Province Deputy Police Commanding Officer Lucky Munkondya has vowed that police will disrupt any meeting which PF will hold in the area without a permit. Munkondya claims that the former ruling party wants members of the public to rise against the government, but says police can’t allow that. Meanwhile, Chipata police have “indefinitely” cancelled a meeting PF was supposed to hold in the district on Saturday due to “unruly and violent behaviour portrayed by some senior party members”. But PF says it won’t proceed with the intended meeting in order to protect its members from police brutality. Police on Tuesday afternoon stormed a PF structure audit meeting in Chipata and asked the delegates to disperse because they had not…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.