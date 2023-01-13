HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo says the country has recorded three COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, while nine patients are on oxygen therapy, with three in critical condition. And Masebo says wearing masks will now be mandatory for those going to public hospitals and clinics. Addressing the media, Thursday, Masebo said COVID-19 was still affecting and claiming lives of all individuals regardless of age. “We currently have 1,948 active cases, 29 of whom are admitted to hospital, eight of these being new admissions in the last 24 hours. Of those admitted, nine are on oxygen therapy and three are now in critical condition. We sadly lost three individuals all males aged 19, 62 and 96 years. Two of the…...



