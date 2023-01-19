FORMER deputy energy minister Charles Zulu says people should not politicise the ongoing load shedding, describing it as a natural crisis that requires concerted efforts to find a lasting solution. In an interview, Zulu said load shedding was a long-term problem, and therefore no one should claim they could sort out the issue overnight. “What we should accept as a country is that this load shedding is affecting all of us. No one should tell lies that they can sort out this issue overnight. It is a long term problem that requires a long term solution. I have heard a lot of politicians trying to politicise this issue and trying to even tell lies that when they form government, they…...



