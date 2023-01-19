POLICE have apprehended a 32-year-old man of Chimwemwe township in Kitwe in connection with the theft of Copper cathodes. Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale has identified the suspect as John Vwalika, who is believed to be a co-driver for Great Lakes Freight and Transport Company. In a statement, Mwale said police received a report of theft of goods in transit where a Sino truck carrying 30 tonnes of Copper cathodes valued at US$200, 000, property of Trammo DMCC of Mozambique, was diverted to an unknown destination in Silverest area. He said police, however, managed to intercept a Howo Tipper truck loaded with suspected stolen Copper Cathodes. “Police in Lusaka have apprehended a 32-year-old man of Chimwemwe township in…...



