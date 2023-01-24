TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) says it will have no problem if President Hakainde Hichilema decides to pardon Katele Kalumba on health grounds because lessons from his incarceration are visible. The Former Parliamentarians Association of Zambia recently appealed to President Hichilema to consider pardoning the incarcerated former finance minister on medical grounds and old age. In an interview, TI-Z chapter president Sampa Kalungu said it was justifiable for any criminal to be pardoned if their prolonged stay in jail threatened their life. “If the President decides to pardon him, we have no problem with that because we have already seen the lesson that has been sent and learnt. So we have no problem for the ex-members of parliament seeking the intervention…...



